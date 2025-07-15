April 30, 1934 - July 9, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 14, 2025, at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Roscoe, MN for Norbert J. Osendorf, age 91, who died Wednesday at the Paynesville Health Care Center surrounded by his family. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

A visitation will be from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Sunday at the Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond. Visitation will continue at 9:30 a.m. Monday at the church.

Norbert was born April 30, 1934, on the family farm in Roscoe, MN to Joseph and Katherine (Schefers) Osendorf. He married Elizabeth Arceneau on October 21, 1964, in the St. Martin Catholic Church, St. Martin, MN. Norbert loved farming, working on tractors, helping his neighbors, and playing cards. He was a faithful man who loved spending time with his family and friends.

Survivors include his wife, Betty, children, Mark (Dawn), Mike, Anne (Dale) Kalsow, Steve (Kari), Ken (Amy), Richard (Miranda), Joe (Wendy), Gary (Heidi), Lori (Chris) Rustad; 28 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his son, Daniel; granddaughter, Grace; sisters, Adella, Bernice, and Maryann.

Special thank you to Paynesville Health Care Center and CentraCare Hospice for the wonderful care given to Norbert.