No New Power Sharing Agreement in Minnesota House

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- There’s still no new power-sharing agreement between Republicans and Democrats in the Minnesota House.

D-F-L Speaker-designate Melissa Hortman said she was ready to negotiate Friday after the Supreme Court ruled the G-O-P did not have the required 68 members for a quorum.

Hortman told reporters,

"we can come up with an agreement that respects both sides, comes up with a win-win and gets us all working together back at the Capitol very soon."

House Democrats want Republicans to accept a power-sharing agreement and seat Representative Brad Tabke of Shakopee before they end their two-plus week boycott.

The G-O-P holds a 67-66 majority pending a special election in the Roseville area.