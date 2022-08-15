No Immediate Plans to Bring Another Referendum To ROCORI Voters

COLD SPRING -- It's back to the drawing board for the ROCORI School District.

Residents voted against a $72-million bond referendum during last week's primary.

Superintendent John Thein says despite the outcome they are please that so many residents voiced their opinions.

The community should be proud that so many people turned out to vote. It's not what they said but that they said it and that's important. I'm really pleased with the turn out and that means there is interest, and where there is interest there is always hope.

The ballot has two questions with the first one asking for $63.7-million for secured entrances at the elementary schools, an early childhood education building, classroom remodeling and technology improvements district-wide.

That question failed with 3,343 no votes (78%) and 923 yes votes (22%).

The second question asked for an additional $8.9-million for a new activities center that would include 8 multipurpose courts for basketball, volleyball and pickleball, and indoor walking and running track and an indoor swimming and diving pool.

That question also failed with 3,385 no votes (80%) and 865 yes votes (20%)

Thein says while there are needs within the district will need to move forward to find other ways to resolve the issues that were identified.

As of now, there are no plans by the school board to bring another referendum.