Nine People Displaced Following Rooming House Fire in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- Nine people have been displaced after a fire broke out at a St. Cloud rooming house Saturday night.

The St. Cloud Fire Department says all units responded to a fire at a house in the 500 block of 7th Avenue South shortly after 11:30 p.m. The St. Cloud Police Department helped evacuate residents at the scene. No one was hurt.

Authorities say the fire damaged the second and third floors as well as the attic. Officials say they believe the fire was an accident and started near a baseboard heater.

The damage is estimated at $120,000. The displaced residents are being assisted by the Red Cross.

