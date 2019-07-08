Nicole L. McCarney, 38, Eden Valley

January 14, 1981 - July 2, 2019



Memorial Services will be at a later date for Nicole L. McCarney, age 38, who passed away Tuesday at her home. Pastor Clyde Thrower will officiate. Arrangements are entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Eden Valley.

Nicole was born January 14, 1981 in Buffalo. She married Patrick McCarney on June 24, 2012. Nicole lived in Paynesville prior to moving to Eden Valley in 2010. She worked as a gas station attendant at Jack’s and as a cook at the Valley Inn. Nicole enjoyed Hello Kitty, Betty Boop, and going to concerts with Pat. She loved her kids; they were everything to her. Nicole was an awesome mother and a great cook. She loved to draw, sing, was very talented and her passion was makeup. Nicole was loving, caring, strong willed, and had a big heart. Family was very important to her.

Survivors include her husband, Pat of Eden Valley; children, Kaitlyn Husted of Eden Valley and Christopher Martin, Jr. of Eden Valley; mother, Sue Hopkins of Eden Valley; sisters and brother, Jessica (Corey) Vadner of Paynesvile, Heather Husted of Eden Valley, and Lance Husted of Queen Creek, AZ; father, Curt Varner; half-brother, Scott (Alicia) Varner; half-sisters, Tracy Dusla, Linda Varner, and Mary Varner; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Nicole was preceded in death by her father, Terry Husted.