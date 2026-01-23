December 6, 1945 – January 16, 2026

Nicholas L. “Nick” Hall, 80, of St. Cloud passed away peacefully on Friday, January 16, 2026, at Quiet Oaks Hospice House.

A memorial mass will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, January 26, 2026, at Benson Funeral home, St. Cloud. Visitation will be one hour prior to mass at the funeral home. Entombment will be in Assumption Cemetery, St. Cloud.

Nick was born on December 6, 1945, to Louis and Catherin (Kramer) Hall in St. Cloud, MN. He graduated from Cathedral High School and earned a Bachelor’s degree from St. Cloud State University.

Nick had a very charismatic personality and the gift of gab, which he used most days. He could always make people smile and feel good about themselves. He found sunshine in everyday. He loved his dogs, Louie, Sparky, and Scooby. Nick always made time for their walks and treats. Nick loved traveling around the world and greeting people to tell his stories to.

Nick worked for Byerlys as a FoodE for 22 years, before that he owned various bars and restaurants, best known for Old “St” Nicks in St. Cloud.

Nick had been Civil Defense Commander for the Northern District under governor Wendel Anderson. He also worked as a fundraiser for the Human Life Center at St. John’s University. Nick was past president of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles and lifelong member of the Knights of Columbus.

Nick is survived by his wife, JoAnn of 42 years. Daughter Nicole (Jake) Cimenski; granddaughters, Izzy and Abby; step-daughters, Constance “Connie” Wachman, Tammy Sullivan; Stepson, Todd Anthony; step-granddaughter, Kelsi Dirks; step-grandson, Andrew Wachmann; 2 step great-granddaughters, Skylar and Mckinze Dirks; brother, Robert Hall; and sister, Kathleen (Jim) Adelman.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Roger Hall; sister-in-law, Joan Hall; and step-grandson, Gaberiell Horan.

The family would like to thank Quiet Oaks Hospice House, Moments Hospice, and St. Cloud Hospital Homecare for their wonderful care of Nick.