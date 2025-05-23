Nguen Louangsyharaj, 75, St. Cloud

May 10, 1950 - May 19, 2025

Nguen Louangsyharaj, age 75, of St. Cloud passed away unexpectedly on Monday, May 19, 2025, at her home.

A traditional Buddhist Prayer Service will begin at 2:00 PM on Saturday, May 24, 2025, at Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Ngeun was born on May 10, 1950, in Vientiane, Laos. She married Nonh Louangsyharaj on August 20, 1969. They came to the U.S. with their family in 1982, eventually moving to St. Cloud where they raised their family. She worked for many years at Fingerhut. Nguen loved cooking, feeding family and friends, gardening (especially peppers), and being with her grandchildren. She lived her life to the fullest and made many close friends, all of whom will miss her deeply.

Survivors include her husband, Nonh of St. Cloud; sons, Alex (fiancé, Chan Siboreboun) Louangsyharaj of Fort Worth, TX and Sython (Joy) Louangsyharaj of Richmond, MN; grandsons, Logan, Blake and Oakly; and close friends, Tommy (Nana) Vongkhamdy and their daughters, Adele and Aria.