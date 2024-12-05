New York City Mayor Expects Arrest in Murder of UnitedHealth Care CEO

New York City Mayor Expects Arrest in Murder of UnitedHealth Care CEO

NEW YORK (WJON News) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams is telling reporters he expects an arrest soon in the deadly shooting of UnitedHealthcare C-E-O Brian Thompson.

Adams says investigators are moving at a good pace and are close to identifying the suspect.

N-Y-P-D released more surveillance photos showing the shooter's face this morning.

Detectives reportedly seek a search warrant for where they believe the man has been staying in New York City.

Some of the bullet casings used to kill Thompson had the words "deny," depose," and "defend" on them.

