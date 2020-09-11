New Website Highlights the St. Cloud Region
ST. CLOUD -- A new website has launched highlighting the St. Cloud region.
StCloudShines.com has information about recreation, nightlife, diversity, housing, higher education, and job opportunities.
The website is an expansion on the popular St. Cloud Shines social media campaign.
Funding for the website was provided by the Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation, Sherburne County, the city of Sartell, and several private companies.
Enter your number to get our free mobile app