How Does St. Cloud Shine? [PODCAST]

Lacey Schirmers, who led a collaborative effort to create St. Cloud Shines, and Gail Cruikshank from the Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation joined me on WJON. Lacey is the Managing Director for Great Theatre and Gail is the Talent Director for the Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation. St. Cloud Shines is accessible on both facebook and instagram. Listen to our conversation below.

St. Cloud Shines can be a bridge for non St. Cloud residents to learn more about the community and the great things that happen here. It can also give possible new workers a glimpse into what the community is all about.

photo - Jay Caldwell

