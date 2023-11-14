Update: Planning Commission Approves 2 New Developments

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Planning Commission approved two new development projects.

The commission held public hearings for both projects during its regular meeting Tuesday night.

The first project is a mixed-use building on the west side of St. Cloud at County Road 4 and County Road 120.

Image courtesy city of St. Cloud

Torborg Builders wants to create a development consisting of 4,200 square feet of commercial space and six housing units on the ground floor with 42 housing units on the second and third floors. The applicant is proposing to have eight studio apartments, 20 one-bedroom apartments, and 20 two-bedroom apartments for a total of 48 units.

One person spoke out against the project during the public hearing. A neighbor who lives across the road from the project was concerned about increased traffic.

The planning commission approved the project with little discussion.

The second development project to get Planning Commission approval is the redevelopment of the former District 742 Media Services site.

Image Courtesy city of St. Cloud

OneCorpGlobal based out of Florida is proposing three new commercial buildings totaling about 13,000 square feet for the property.

The western building is proposed as a 4,500-square-foot financial institution with a drive-thru. The southern building is proposed to be retail and financial services. The eastern building is a fast-casual restaurant with a drive-thru.

No one from the neighborhood spoke during the public hearing. A noticeable difference from earlier this year when the original plan for a Holiday StationStore was met with considerable opposition. Members of the Planning Commission noted the lack of community comment for this proposed project.

A representative for OneCorpGlobal based out of Florida did speak. He says they specialize in projects like this across the country and already have other projects in the city of St. Cloud.

Both development projects now move on to the St. Cloud City Council who has the final approval.

