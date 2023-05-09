Holiday Convenience Store Gets Planning Commission Approval

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- At least 15 people who mostly live in the Lake George neighborhood spoke out against a plan to bring a Holiday convenience store and car wash to their neighborhood.

They commented during a public hearing on Tuesday night at a Planning Commission meeting to redevelop the site of the former District 742 Media Services building along Division Street.

Many of the residents say they are worried about the increased traffic, light pollution, noise pollution, and potential crime a convenience store could bring to their neighborhood.

The developers for the project say they take pride in being a good neighbor and address concerns about light pollution, gas runoff, and loitering.

The Planning Commission ultimately passed the request to amend the Planned Unit Development for the property, which means it now moves on to the City Council where another public hearing will be held.

Back in 2017-2018, the city of St. Cloud and the St. Cloud Area School District made an agreement for the city to take over the property and market it for a new use, along with the former Technical High School.

The plans include seven gas pumps with 24-hour operations. The car wash could potentially stop operating at midnight each night.

Community Development Director Matt Glaesman says given the property's location right along Division Street, it is never going to be single family-oriented development.

Glaesman says anyone in the neighborhood who has strong opinions either in favor or opposed to the project, can contact members of the city staff prior to the public hearing that will be held in front of the City Council.

