New Photos of Suspect Vehicle in Minnesota Road Rage Murder

Plymouth, MN (KROC-AM News) - Investigators have obtained a clearer photo of the SUV that was involved in a deadly suspected road rage incident in the Twin Cities earlier this month.

The Plymouth Police Department says it is now believed the vehicle was a 2015-2020 silver Chevrolet Suburban LT. It is believed the gunshot that took the life of 56-year-old Jay Boughton was fired at by someone in the SUV while both vehicles were traveling on Highway 169 in the western Twin Cities suburb the night of July 6th

photo from Plymouth Police Dept.

Boughton, who was an assistant youth baseball coach, was driving home from a game with his 15-year-old son when he was shot in the head before their vehicle veered off the freeway and crashed into a parking lot. Plymouth Police believe the shooting was sparked by some sort of altercation between the victim and a person or persons in the SUV.

photo from Plymouth Police Dept.

Anyone with information that could be useful to investigators is urged to contact the Plymouth Police Department or leave a message through CrimeStoppers.

