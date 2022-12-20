New Munich Turkey Barn Destroyed By Fire

NEW MUNICH (WJON News) - Several fire crews responded to a turkey barn fire in New Munich Monday.

Just after 3:30 a.m., a Stearns County deputy was on patrol when he reported a turkey barn was fully engulfed.

New Munich, Melrose and Freeport fire departments were called to the scene to fight the blaze.

The 60-foot by 600-foot barn was estimated to be a total loss.

Authorities say the barn had been emptied about two weeks ago and there were no animals in the barn at the time of the fire.