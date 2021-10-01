WAITE PARK -- A new yoga studio is opening in Waite Park. CRAVE Studio opens Monday next to Integration Fitness along 3rd Street North.

The fitness studio incorporates a series of yoga, mobility work and strength moves all inside a heated room.

Gina Gaida and Dayna Deters are the Co-Owners of CRAVE. Gaida says with everything that's happened over the last year, they felt the community could use a place to go and reprioritize themselves both physically and mentally.

It's important to have a space and time where you can leave everything behind, tune into your body, get connected and let that stress melt away.

Gaida says they offer a variety of different classes designed for everyone and every level. Each class lasts about 40-60 minutes.

Deters says they are looking forward to opening their doors and growing their own community.

Just building our community with our members, they become like family. They are always looking out for each other and I think that sense of community is what we all seek.

Deters says besides their daily classes, they are also considering hosting other small group events in the future.

Memberships are just $69 per month, but the studio is offering two free classes next week to check out our new space.

You're asked to register in advance as class size are limited to 15 people.