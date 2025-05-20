New Director of Early Childhood Named for Sauk Rapids-Rice

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- The Sauk Rapids-Rice School District has a new Director of Early Childhood.

During Monday night's school board meeting, the board unanimously approved Sue Hiltner for the job.

Her official start date will be July 1st.

Hiltner currently serves as the Early Education Programs Coordinator for Becker Public Schools.

During her career, she's also been a kindergarten teacher, school readiness teacher, early childhood family education and parent educator, preschool director, and, for the past 15 years, the Early Education Programs Coordinator at Becker.

Sauk Rapids-Rice sought applications for the position beginning in April. There were a number of applications for the position and the field was narrowed to four candidates chosen for interviews. The four interviews took place on May 6th.

