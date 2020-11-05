New COVID-19 Cases in Minnesota Approach 4,000

UNDATED -- Twenty-five more people died in Minnesota from complications related to COVID-19.

The Minnesota Department of Health is also reporting an additional 3,956 new cases statewide from Wednesday's data. Of those deaths, one Stearns County resident in their early 70's died.

Stearns County reported 162 new cases Wednesday while Sherburne County added 107 and Benton County added 51.

The statewide death toll from COVID-19 now sits at 2,555.

To date, Minnesota is approaching 3-million completed tests.