New COVID-19 Cases Down Sharply from Previous Day

ST. PAUL -- The statewide COVID-19 numbers recorded Thursday are much better than the day before.

The Minnesota Department of Health says they confirmed 556 new cases, which is down 311 from the day before. In the tri-county area, we had 16 new cases yesterday (Thursday), down 42 from the previous day.

The state says there were four more deaths due to complications related to COVID-19, bringing the death toll up to 1,640, all but 399 of them were connected to longterm care or assisted living facilities.

There are 300 people statewide in the hospital today with the virus, that's down 19 from the day before, 155 of them are in the ICU.