New Coffee Shop Planned for Becker

BECKER -- A new coffee shop is being planned for Becker. The coffee shop with a drive-through will be at 14083 Bank Street Southeast.

According to a city document, the owners plan to serve coffee and other drinks along with baked goods, fruits and vegetables for smoothies, sandwiches and charcuterie meals.

In the future, the business plans to include a bar in the same space with the goal of offering beers from local breweries. The proposal includes 10 different beers both on tap and in cans as well as some wines from local wineries.

The Becker City Council needs to approve a Conditional Use Permit during its meeting Tuesday night.