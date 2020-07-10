Neva B. Frank, 81, Sauk Rapids

September 3, 1938 - July 9, 2020

Celebration of Life will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Neva B. Frank, age 81, who passed away Thursday at Sartell Therapy Suites. Rev. Tony Kroll will officiate and private burial will be at Lakeside Cemetery in Osakis. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday and one hour prior to the services Thursday at the funeral home in Sauk Rapids.

Neva was born September 3, 1938 in Osakis to Raymond E. & Edna Neva (Smith) Reinbold. She has lived in Sauk Rapids since 1963 and worked as a secretary for CDS in Minneapolis for 25 years, retiring in 2003. Neva was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids. She was a dedicated member of the Sauk Rapids Lions Club and volunteered at Catholic Charities in the food shelf, the Bingo Stand at the Benton County Fair, and the Food Festival at Lions Park. Neva enjoyed quilting, crafts, playing cards, domino’s, card clubs, and Homemaker’s Club. She was loving, confident, outspoken, and a great friend. Family was very important to Neva.

Survivors include her sons and daughters, Douglas (Kimberly) Frank of Aberdeen, NC, Deborah (Rick) Rinas of Fargo, ND, Darcy Jones of St. Paul, Donald Frank of Becker, David (Erin) Frank of Elk River, and Daniel Frank of Becker; sister, Betty (Enrique) Quintana of Pismo Beach, CA; 16 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. Neva was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Fern Dinkel and Susan Whitted; and grandson, Michael.

Memorials are preferred to the Sauk Rapids Lions Club.