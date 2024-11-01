Nearly One Million Ballots Cast So Far in Minnesota

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Nearly one million Minnesotans have already voted in the general election.

The Minnesota Secretary of State's Office says in the past week, more than 350,000 Minnesotans cast their ballots ahead of the November 5th election. The current total number of accepted ballots is now about 920,000.

Nearly 200,000 ballots have not been returned yet. You are encouraged to return your ballots in-person to your local election office as soon as possible to ensure your vote is counted. It is no longer recommended that an absentee ballot be returned by mail.

You can track your ballot at mnvotes.gov/track.

Get our free mobile app

If you're not registered to vote, in Minnesota you can still register on election day.

Stearns County residents who want to vote early in person have several options through Tuesday. The Stearns County Service Center in Waite Park and the St. Cloud Lake George Municipal Complex will be open today (Friday) until 4:30 p.m., tomorrow (Saturday) from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m., Sunday from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. and on Monday from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. In addition, Cold Spring, Melrose, Paynesville, Sartell, Sauk Centre, St. Augusta, and St. Joseph have early in-person voting during regular business hours for the residents of those cities.

READ RELATED ARTICLES