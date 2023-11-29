NDSU Announces Expansion of Tuition Award Program

FARGO (WJON News) - Returning sophomores at North Dakota State University have something to celebrate.

Officials at the Fargo University have secured the funding necessary to extend the Tuition Award Program to returning 2nd-year students.

Earlier this month NDSU announced the Tuition Award Program. New students from North Dakota and Minnesota with family incomes of less than $80,000 will have base tuition and student fees covered for two years. This new announcement covers returning students who enrolled at NDSU in the summer or fall of 2023, and the spring of 2024.

NDSU President David Cook says the program is a natural extension of the university's mission.

We are thrilled to be able to extend this program and provide more support to eligible students interested in attending NDSU. Providing access to a high-quality education and helping to fulfill the workforce needs of the state is what our land grant mission calls us to do.

The program covers any remaining base tuition and student fees after other aid from grants, scholarships, and other forms of support has been applied.

For full consideration, officials say students must meet the following criteria during the 2024-25 academic year:

Be a legal North Dakota or Minnesota resident eligible for the reciprocity rate

Be a legal North Dakota or Minnesota resident eligible for the Be a new, first-time, degree-seeking student beginning summer or fall 2024, or a returning NDSU student who first enrolled at NDSU in summer 2023, fall 2023, or spring 2024

as reported on the 2024-2025 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) Have a family income (annual adjusted gross income) of $80,000 or less and be Pell-eligible

Enroll full-time (12+ credits per semester) for fall and spring semester

(SAP) Be in good academic standing and meet Satisfactory Academic Progress

Be pursuing first bachelor’s degree

Not be in default on a state or federal student loan

Be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident

Students must also be admitted to NDSU to be eligible for the program and fill out the 2024-2025 FAFSA when it becomes available in December.

