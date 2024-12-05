SCSU Wins Opening NCAA Match, Advances to 2nd Round

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud State University volleyball team fought off a tough team from Arkansas on their home court to advance to the second round of the NCAA Division II tournament.

The #1 seeded Huskies in the Central Region beat the #8 seeded Ouachita Baptist 3 sets to 1. SCSU won the first set, Ouachita won the second set, and then the Huskies closed out the match, winning both the third and fourth sets.

The Huskies improved to an overall record of 28 - 2 on the season, and are riding a 24-match win streak.

Next up for St. Cloud State is the Central Region semi-finals against NSIC rival Concorida-St. Paul. The #4 seed beat #5 seed Missouri Western 3 sets to 1.

St. Cloud State has beaten the Concordia all three times they played them this year winning 3-0, 3-1, and 3-1.

Concordia's overall record is 24 - 6, with three of their losses against SCSU.

St. Cloud State is ranked #2 in the nation, and Concordia is ranked #9 in the nation so it should be a tough match-up. It is set for 7:00 p.m. Friday at Halenbeck Hall.

Get our free mobile app

The other semi-final match is at 4:00 p.m., with #2 seed Central Oklahoma playing #6 Washburn. Central Oklahoma is ranked #6 in the nation.

The two semi-final winners will meet at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday for the Central Region championship.

If you want to go and support the Huskies, you can buy your tickets online in advance or at the door. The cost is $12 for adults.

READ RELATED ARTICLES