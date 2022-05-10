National Weather Service Confirms Benton Co. Tornado

GILMAN -- The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado did touch down in rural Benton County on Monday afternoon.

The tornado was about two miles southwest of Gilman at 4:32 p.m. It was on the ground for about five minutes. Weather spotters reported the brief tornado on the ground.

Paul Rosa took a video of a funnel cloud near the Popple Creek area on Monday and shared his video with WJON.

The National Weather Service tells WJON news they did receive a video of the tornado. They say the damage appears to be minimal to none at this time.

The National Weather Service had teams surveying other tornadoes Tuesday and did not have a team on the ground in Benton County.