National Innovation Award Given to Metro Bus
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Metro Bus has won a national award for its investments in technology.
Metro Bus was awarded the TripSpark Ignite 2025 Transit Innovation Award at a ceremony in Miami, Florida.
Metro Bus says over the last 10 years, they've invested nearly $8-million in technology to enhance the customer experience while also improving employee information tracking and reporting.
Some of the investments include internal payroll software, maintenance tracking software, automatic passenger counters, scheduling software, and changes to customer platforms.
Metro Bus says they're continuing to invest in technology to ensure employee and customer satisfaction.
