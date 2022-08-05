NASCAR’s Kyle Busch, Family Escape Mall of America Shooting

BLOOMINGTON (AP) -- Two-time NASCAR champion Kyle Busch and his family safely escaped the Mall of America in suburban Minneapolis after someone fired shots.

Bloomington police say no one was injured.

Police were still searching for a suspect after securing the scene shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday.

A video posted on Twitter shows Busch's walking away from the chaos while holding hands with his son, Brexton.

Kyle Busch is scheduled to race in the No. 18 Toyota on Sunday at Michigan International Speedway. The 2015 and 2019 series champion has won 60 career Cup

races.