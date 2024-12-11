Nancy “Nan” A. Blair, 75, St. Cloud

November 30, 1949 - December 5, 2024

attachment-Nancy Blair loading...

Nancy “Nan” Ann Blair, 75, peacefully passed away December 5th surrounded by family.

Nan was born on November 30th, 1949, in Glencoe, MN to Bernie and Rita (Decker) Pederson. She married her husband James “Jim” Blair September 17th, 1971, in Hutchinson, MN.

Nan loved spending time with friends and family. Many summer days were spent on the lake, and winters were full of reading, baking, and crafting. She loved being a grandmother, immersing herself in their fun and activities in Minnesota and Colorado.

She is survived by her loving family, including: her husband Jim, her daughter Angela (Josh) Blair and granddaughter Olivia, her son Thomas Blair and grandchildren Marianna, Madeline and Aiden with her daughter-in-law Missy, her great grandchildren Avery and Rylan, her brother Pete (Beth) Pederson, and sister Connie (Dale) Posl.

She was preceded in death by her parents Bernie and Rita Pederson, and her brother Daniel (Pam) Pederson.

A Celebration of Life will follow in the warmer months.