Nancy K. (Kiekow) Michael, 71, Sauk Rapids

March 24, 1953 - December 15, 2024

attachment-Nancy Michael loading...

Memorial Services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 19, 2024 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids for Nancy Kay (Kiekow) Michael, age 71, who passed away Sunday at her home. Rev. David Hinz will officiate and burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30-11:00 a.m. Thursday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Nancy was born on March 24, 1953, in St. Cloud to Robert and Elizabeth (Baron) Kiekow. She was a life-long member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids where she was baptized and confirmed, sang in the church choir and taught Sunday School and VBS. Nancy was united in marriage to Robert Michael on September 28, 1985 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids.

Nancy graduated from Sauk Rapids High School class of 1971 and St. Cloud Technical College. She served the State of Minnesota for over 41 years at St. Cloud State University. She enjoyed her vegetable and flower gardens, crafts, canning and baking. Along with her husband Bob, she enjoyed traveling, camping, fishing, bear and deer hunting. Nancy enjoyed just about anything that included the outdoors.

Nancy is survived by her loving husband, Robert Michael of Sauk Rapids; her sister and her husband, Janet and John Kardell of Sauk Rapids; nephews and nieces, Jason and Gwen Kardell and their children Christopher and Megan, Jeremy and Joylena Kardell and their children Zachary, Tyler and Ashlyn, Julie Kleman and her daughter Emily. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Elizabeth Kiekow.

Memorials are preferred to Trinity Lutheran Church, Tri-County Humane Society, or donor’s choice.