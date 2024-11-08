Nancy Jean Nordang, 81, Sartell

November 4, 1953 - November 7, 2024

attachment-Nancy Nordang loading...

Family will be having private services in the future for Nancy Jean Nordang, 71 who passed away peacefully on Thursday at Country Manor Nursing Home in Sartell.

Nancy was born November 4, 1953 in Marshall to John and Eileen (Grogan) Strandberg. She lived in Granite Falls for many years before moving to Sartell with Mark Tuma, her life partner. Nancy worked as a Technician at Microbiologics until her retirement.

Nancy is survived by Mark Tuma of Sartell; daughter, Leah (Toby) Biegle of Fall Creek, WI; son, Jon (Kate) Nordang of Hastings; grandsons, Tyler Biegle and Damon Prow. She is also survived by her siblings; Gerri Labat of Marshall, Shirley Thorson of St. Martin, Paul Stranberg of St. Paul and Mary (Bill Oehmen) Young of Newberry, SC; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and her best buddy, Olli.

She is preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Mary Jean.

Nancy was a quiet, humble and kind soul with an easy laugh and beautiful smile, and those who know her will always think of her when an Eagles or Jimmy Buffett song plays on the radio.

Thank you to the staff of Country Manor and the CentraCare Hospice nurses for their overwhelming kindness and friendship. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Dementia/Alzheimer Association in memory of Nancy.