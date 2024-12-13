Nancy J. Ehlen, 85, St. Cloud

February 22, 1939 - December 7, 2024

With great sadness, we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, and great- grandmother, who passed away peacefully on December 7, 2024 at the age of 85. Nancy was a gentle, kind and humble woman who loved her family endlessly. Her faith sustained her through life’s trials and tribulations. She relied on the power-of-prayer and her relationship with the Poor Claire and The Franciscan Sisters for strength and guidance.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM on Friday, January 10, 2025 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell, MN. Rev. Timothy Baltes will officiate and burial will be in St. Francis Xavier Parish Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 – 11 AM Friday morning at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Nancy was born February 22, 1939 to Judd and Elizabeth (Lyons) Frederiksen in Winona, Minnesota. Nancy was the oldest of three children. Her father was a dentist and her mother a dietician. At an early age, she witnessed firsthand their commitment to the local community. Nancy particularly looked to her mother as her mentor. She was involved in their church, the local hospital, the American Heart Association and her local P.E.O. organization. Their example set the foundation to which Nancy would carry on the legacy of giving back to her church and community throughout her lifetime.

Growing up in Winona, Nancy was involved in Girl Scouts and began volunteering as a hospital candy striper. After graduation from high school, Nancy spent her first year of college at Cottey College in Missouri. The following year she transferred to the University of Minnesota and enrolled in the pre-medical program, graduating with degrees in both chemistry and zoology and was accepted into medical school. However, after graduation she decided to go to work in medical research. Following that decision, she married Dr. Charles Ehlen. Nancy and Charlie fondly referred to themselves as “medical gypsies,” moving over 19 times before settling down in St. Cloud in 1972 to raise their five children.

In 1986 Nancy began a career working for the American Heart Association. It was a great fit for her. She enjoyed the three main facets of work which included education, public relations and fundraising. After her third year she was recognized as the Employee of the Year for the American Heart Association in Minnesota.

Over the years, Nancy not only raised five children and worked outside the home, she also found time to volunteer and give back to her community. In her church, St. Francis Xavier of Sartell, she founded the hospitality committee and was a school volunteer. She was a Cub Scout leader and worked on the Annual Boy Scout Lawn Social fundraiser. She was very active with the Stearns-Benton County Medical Alliance, serving as secretary, vice president and eventually president. During this time the Alliance began pre-school screenings in St. Cloud public schools, and they instituted a car seat program at the St. Cloud Hospital. Nancy also played a key role in conceiving the idea of Smoke-Free 2000, the basis for smoke-free policies and legislation today.

Starting in the 1980s, Nancy was a key leader on the Great River Road Designation, which secured bike paths from the Rice Bridge to the Sauk Rapids Bridge on Stearns County Road #1. She was a patron of the arts, supporting United Arts in St. Cloud and numerous other arts organizations in the region. She served as a board member of the Chamber Music West in Phoenix. Nancy was an accomplished photographer, displaying her work in many venues throughout the region. Her other passions included gardening, hiking and travel.

As a board member of the Central Minnesota Community Foundation from 1989-1998, she created and chaired the first public relations committee of the Foundation. She also served on the Arts Grant Committee and was a founding member of the Good Samaritan Committee. As a board member, she understood firsthand the need for administrative support dollars and was one of the first to create a named endowment to support the long-term operations of the foundation. In recognition of her truly outstanding leadership, the Central Minnesota Community Foundation honored her with the 2009 Individual Award in Philanthropy.

Nancy raised her family and lived in Sartell/St. Cloud area for over 30 years. In the late 2000s, she began to spend time in Bemidji and Arizona. She also loved spending time with family in Montana each year. Nancy traveled frequently with one of her 12 grandchildren on an Intergenerational Elderhostel, making everlasting memories with each of them.

Nancy is survived by her children, Cathy Brutger of Little Falls, Fred Ehlen of Cold Spring, Betsy Ehlen of Palm Harbour, FL, Steve (Kelli) Ehlen of Sartell, daughter-in-law, Katy Ehlen, Hamilton, MT and sister Karen (Denny) Neumann, St. Augustine, FL; 12 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by: her parents, her son, Paul Ehlen, and her brother, Neil Frederiksen.

A sincere thank you to the Moments Hospice Team for the excellent care and kindness Nancy received and to her longtime assistant Donna Reardon for her care and commitment over the years.

In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to Quiet Oaks Hospice House or Moments Hospice of St. Cloud.