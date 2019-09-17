Nancy Gerads, 53, Little Falls

July 2, 1966 - September 16, 2019

Nancy Gerads, 53-year-old resident of Little Falls died Monday, September 16 at her home in Little Falls with her family by her side. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, September 21 at 11:00 A.M. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Little Falls. A visitation will be held on Friday, September 20 from 4:00–8:00 P.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls with a prayer service at 5:00 P.M. Visitation will continue Saturday, September 21 from 9:45 A.M.–11:00 A.M. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.

A full and complete notice will follow.