Nancy E. Potts, 74, East Bethel

Nancy Elaine Potts, age 74, of East Bethel, MN, died Monday, February 14, 2022 at Abbott Northwestern Hospital, Minneapolis, MN.

Funeral services will be Monday, February 21, 2022 at 12:00 Noon at Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Monday. Burial will be in North Star Cemetery, St. Cloud, MN.

Nancy was born August 14, 1947 in California to Wilbur Leon and Ruth Genevieve (Walberg) Sell. She graduated from St. Cloud Technical High School in 1965 and after graduation attended St. Cloud State University. Nancy worked at a pet store in the Crossroads Mall in St. Cloud in the late 1960’s and was the first person in the St. Cloud area to be a self-employed dog groomer. She married Jerry W. Potts in 1973 in Minneapolis, MN. They made their home in Minneapolis and then moved to East Bethel in 1974. Nancy enjoyed animals, horseback riding, fishing, camping, 4-wheeling, listening to music and visiting the North Shore with family. She loved spending time with her family and was known as a kind and generous woman. Nancy had a strong faith in our Lord and Savior, Jesus, and is now with Him in heaven.

Survivors include her husband, Jerry Potts of East Bethel, MN; children, Tim (Melynda) Potts of East Bethel, MN; Aimee (Chris) Nielsen of Woodbury, MN; and Nathan Potts of Big Lake, MN; and six grandchildren, Krystyna, Logan, Isaac, Jonah, Owen and Ethan.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Dana Sell.