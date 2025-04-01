Nancy Ann Rossman, 75, St. Cloud

October 24, 1949 - March 30, 2025

Nancy Ann Rossman, age 75, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 30th, at St. Cloud Hospital, with her family by her side.

She was born October 24th, 1949, in Tyler, MN, to Harlan and Julia “Frances” (Pike) Fredericksen. She married her husband, Ronald Rossman, on May 6th, 1972, and they lived 52 happy years together in St. Cloud, MN.

Nancy was a 1970 graduate of Miller Hospital in St. Paul, MN and went on to earn her BS and MS in Nursing during her career. She dedicated her life’s work to caring for those struggling with chemical dependency and addiction, serving as the Director of Nursing and a Case Manager at the Detox Center and Central MN Mental Health Center during her 50 years with the organization. With unwavering compassion and dedication, she accepted everyone with an open heart, leaving an immeasurable impact on countless lives.

Nancy truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures: taking joy in her children’s and grandchildren’s lives, going to the cabin, a good book, gardening, bargain-hunting, chatting with friends, and a good laugh. But above all, her greatest joy came from giving to others. Her generosity knew no bounds. Nancy had a rare and beautiful way of making the world a better place.

She leaves behind a family that adored her: her husband of 52 years, Ronald Rossman of St. Cloud, MN; her children, Timothy (Kristi) Rossman of Rochester, MN, Chris (Maria) Rossman of Avon, MN, and Jessica (Thomas) Schrauth of Appleton, WI; and her eight grandchildren, Brandon & Olivia Rossman, Lily, Carter, & Zander Rossman, and Gavin, Annalise, & Bella Schrauth. She is also survived by her siblings, Judy (Jack) Adams, David (Mary) Fredericksen, and Paul (Gwenn) Fredericksen. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Harlan “Freddy” Fredericksen, and brother-in-law, Jack Adams.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, April 5th at Benson Funeral Home in St. Cloud, MN, from 11 AM to 1 PM, followed by a prayer service at 1 PM.

The family would like to express their deep appreciation to Coborn Cancer Center and St. Cloud Hospital for the care and kindness shown to Nancy during her time in their care.

In honor of Nancy’s generous spirit, the family encourages acts of kindness in her memory—leave a generous tip, send an unexpected card, or simply put someone else first, just as she always did.