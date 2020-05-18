Nancy A. Legg, 69, Sauk Rapids

March 21, 1951 - May 14, 2020

A private family graveside service will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery for Nancy A. Legg, age 69 of Sauk Rapids who died May 14, 2020 at her home in Sauk Rapids. Rev. Ralph Zimmerman will officiate. A celebration of life will be held at a later date when it is safe for family and friends to gather. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Nancy was born in St. Cloud on March 21, 1951 to Harold and Gertrude (Lintgen) Kunkel. She married Jim Legg on July 21, 1982 at the Stearns County Court House in St. Cloud. She was a seamstress for Stearns Manufacturing in Sauk Rapids for several years. Nancy also worked at Pleasantview Elementary School in Sauk Rapids as a playground supervisor. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids. Nancy was a very involved member of Fraternal Order of Eagles Auxiliary Aerie #622, St. Cloud where she first became a member in 1975. Nancy was the State Auxiliary President in 2006 and was also a part of the Ritual Team. She enjoyed playing card games and Highlights books with her grandchildren and doing crossword puzzles. Nancy made the best cookies and banana bread and was a great cook all around! She was always so caring and loved everyone, she would be sure to give everyone and anyone HUGS to prove it!

Nancy is survived by her son, Mike Plachecki of Sauk Rapids, daughter, Jessica Legg (Brady Petersen) of St. Cloud; grandchildren, Brent Legg and Ashley Pilarski of St. Cloud; brothers, Ken (Ellie) Kunkel of Rockville, Duane (Donna) Kunkel of St. Cloud; sister-in-law, Ardith Inmann of Texas; many nieces and nephews and a few people who were just plain special to Nancy, Joe Pilarski, Tammy Bennet, and Shawma Schreifels and her son, Anthony Jones.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jim, February 13, 2002; and her grandparents.