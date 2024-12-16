Myrtle Lombard, 78, Foreston

April 7, 1946 - December 15, 2024

Myrtle Lombard, age 78 of Foreston passed away December 15, 2024 at the Milaca Elim Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM, Thursday, December 19, 2024 at St. Louis Bertrand Catholic Church in Foreston. Rev. Timothy Gapinski will officiate and burial will take place in the parish cemetery. There will be a visitation from 9:30 to 11:00 AM at the church on Thursday. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Myrtle Lombard was born April 7, 1946 in Hewitt, Minnesota to Victor and Mary Pearl (Hanes) Wachlin. She graduated from Foley High School, class of 1964. She married Donald Lombard on July 25, 1964 and he preceded her in death. She then married Richard Lombard on May 18, 1974 at St. Louis Catholic Church in Foreston. Myrtle lived and farmed near Foreston all of her life. She worked as a hairdresser and beautician for many years. She also worked at the casino and Casey's in Foley. She enjoyed painting, traveling and crocheting and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her sons and daughter: Roger, Foreston; Paul (Brenda), Oglivie; Julie (Eric) Castle, Willmar, 10 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband and a grandson, Tony Ziwicki.