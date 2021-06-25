Myrna M. Fager, 92, St. Cloud

June 30, 1928 - June 23, 2021

Myrna M. Fager, age 92, St. Cloud, MN, died Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

A private family burial will take place at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Myrna was born June 30, 1928 in Duluth, MN to Nicholas and Jenny (Hendrickson) Niemi. She graduated from Duluth Central High School in 1946. Myrna married James E. Fager at Bethel Baptist Church in Duluth, MN. She was an office worker for a number of companies in Minneapolis. After Jim retired they moved to Crosslake, MN and wintered for a number of years in Texas and Arizona. Myrna was a member of Crosslake Evangelical Free Church, the “Log Church”, where she was active in the Women’s Missionary Society and Young @Hearts. She enjoyed camping.

Survivors include her son, Dave; daughter, Sue and her husband Paul; sister, Deanna and her husband David; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, James on December 25, 2005, sister, Val and brother, Delano.