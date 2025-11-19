UNDATED (WJON News) -- The docuseries "My Town" will launch its episode featuring the St. Joseph and Greater St. Cloud area this weekend.

"My Town" is directed and hosted by three-time Emmy Award-winning documentarian and TV Anchor Cory Hepola.

Season 2 of the series has already launched episodes featuring Watford City, North Dakota, Rock Valley, Iowa, and Watertown, South Dakota. St. Joseph and Greater St. Cloud will be available to stream for free on YouTube starting this Sunday. Future episodes will feature Grand Island, Nebraska, Chamberlain-Oacoma, South Dakota, Linton, North Dakota, and Fairmont, Minnesota.

In the first 10 months of streaming online, "My Town" has surpassed 2.1 million views from people in 44 states and 40 countries.

Through two seasons, Hepola has traveled to 15 different rural communities across six states.

