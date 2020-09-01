My Life; Rox Managing Partner Scott Schreiner [PODCAST]

St. Cloud Rox Managing Partner and co-owner Scott Schreiner joined me on WJON for our "My Life" series. Scott is a native of St. Nicholas near Cold Spring in Central Minnesota. He grew up with his brother and 2 sisters on a dairy farm. Scott talks about the work ethic he learned from his parents growing up knowing that doing work for the family farm was a priority. Scott was introduced to baseball early on by his father who play Amateur baseball for the St. Nick Nicks and softball after he walked away from his Amateur career.

Scott graduated from Rocori high school where he played both baseball and basketball throughout his junior high and high school career. He talked about the successful baseball and basketball teams he played on while at Rocori and how legendary head basketball coach Bob Brink taught his system to the young Spartans.

Scott went to St. Cloud State where he majored in education before taking an internship opportunity with the St. Cloud River Bats in 1999. Scott left the River Bats to take a job in the USHL with the Des Moines Bucanneers before returning to the St. Cloud area as an Assistant Athletic Director at St. Cloud State. Scott joined Gary Posch and Joe Sexton as owners of the St. Cloud Rox while becoming the Managing partner.