Must See! New Sartell Pool Home Hits Market, Under $400K

When I was growing up, if you had a pool you were rich. It's a luxury that most Minnesotans don't have. If you've been looking for a home with a pool, you're in luck. There's a new pool home for sale in Sartell.

The home is located at 918 10th Avenue North. It's a 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom home with 2,573 finished square feet of space.

The yard is pretty large as well with .42 acres of land in town. There's a swimming pool in the backyard with a diving board! Oh, and we should mention, the pool is heated! How awesome...you won't have to wait until July to use it. The second you get a warm day in May, it's pool time! There's also a nice deck that's just off the pool area, perfect for your summer pool party and backyard BBQ.

That's not all, either. There's also a small basketball court in the backyard right off the of the garage.

Speaking of the garage, it's a three staff with epoxy floors--a garage lover's dream floor!

Inside there's a fireplace, updated tile floors, a huge kitchen island and lots of cabinet space. But, let's be honest here, you're just interested in the pool. It's a 'must see' home if you're in the market for a pool.

If you want to see it in person, the home is listed with Hollie Engle at Central Minnesota Realty LLC. It's MLS number 6072667.

Sartell Pool Home On Market

