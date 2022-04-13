Music Line Up Announced for Wood Fired Wednesdays in St. Joseph

ST. JOSEPH -- A weekly summer music series in St. Joseph has announced the line-up for this summer.

Rolling Ridge Wedding & Event Center hosts Wood Fired Wednesday every week starting on May 18th and running through September 14th.

The performer for the opening week is Trace Elements. Other performers on this year's schedule include Dave Lumley, Andy Austin, Walter's Wheelhouse, Maddy Braun, Switch, and others.

New food choices this year include Street Tacos, new salad flavors, monthly specialty pizzas, signature drinks and locally crafted desserts.

There is DJ music playing from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. with the live performer starting at 6:00 p.m.

There is a $5 entrance fee. The event is from 4:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. each Wednesday with the music moved indoors during rainy evenings.

Get our free mobile app

Rolling Ridge is along County Road 133 in St. Joseph.