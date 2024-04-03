Lineup Announced for Annual Music In The Gardens Series
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The performers have been announced for the annual Music in the Gardens concert series.
June 9th - Dennis Warner and the D's
June 23rd - Gathering Wool
July 7th - Ruckus in the Bearbrush
July 21st - Harper's Chord
August 4th - Monday Night Jazz
August 18th - The Half Steps
All concerts are held on alternating Sundays at 3:00 p.m. with the first concert on June 9th. The annual Memorial Butterfly Release by Quiet Oaks Hospice House will be during the August 4th concert.
The music is near the Gazebo in Munsinger Gardens on the banks of the Mississippi River.
All concerts are free and the Munsinger Clemens Botanical Society will again be selling root beer floats.
