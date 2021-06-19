Museum Steps Back in Time at WWII Living History Event [GALLERY]

ST. CLOUD -- Central Minnesotans have the unique opportunity to step back in time at a local museum this summer.

The Stearns History Museum kicked off their 2021 Living History series today Saturday. The first of multiple events, Exhibits and Collections Curator Eric Cheever says “At War: A World War II Experience” highlights life on the frontlines.

This is focusing more on the military aspect of things, so you'll see military vehicles and people in uniforms and so on and so forth. So, we're focusing more on what was happening overseas during the World War II years.

As the name suggests, the interactive event includes campsites and a mess hall full of wartime re-enactors. You can get up close to uniforms, vehicles, and other artifacts and participate in activities including trivia and an obstacle course.

The event also includes a brand new exhibit “Rising to the Crisis: Stearns County and WWII” as well as the premiere of the film “Good Luck, and I’ll Be Seeing You.”

A second living history weekend will be held in July, highlighting life at home in Stearns County during the 1940s.

“At War: A World War II Experience” continues Sunday from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. The cost is $10 for adults, $5 for kids, and free for museum members.

