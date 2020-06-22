Museum Reopening This Week for Members Only

ST. CLOUD -- A local museum is starting its reopening process this week. Starting Tuesday, the Stearns History Museum will be open by appointment for members only.

You can schedule a visit by calling the museum at 320-253-8424. New hours will be 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday with extended hours until 7:00 p.m. on Thursdays.

The museum is asking that you limit your groups to six people or less, wear a face mask, and have your membership card with you.

The Children’s Room remains closed at this time, and the museum says they will be reopening to the general public by appointment starting on July 7th.