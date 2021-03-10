Multiple Fire Crews Battle Landfill Fire Near Cold Spring

COLD SPRING -- Fire crews battled a landfill fire Tuesday morning.

The incident happened around 6:30 a.m. at Tom Kraemer Sanitation at 16994 County Road 158 in Wakefield Township.

Cold Spring Fire arrived on the scene and found a large area of the landfill burning. Additional fire crews from Rockville, Richmond and Chain of Lakes Fire were called in to assist.

Crews battled the fire throughout the morning until it was extinguished.

The cause of the fire is undetermined and the incident remains under investigation.