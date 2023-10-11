Multi-Day Rain, Wind, Cold Moving in to Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Multi-day rain is expected, starting Thursday and continuing into Saturday.

Rain may be heavy at times, with much of the coverage area receiving in excess of 2" of rain during that time.

For St. Cloud, the main rain period will be from about 9:00 p.m. Thursday through about 3:00 a.m. Saturday.

St. Cloud has had .81 hundredths of an inch of rain so far this month, which is .14 hundreds below normal.

For the year to date, we've had 21.30 inches of precipitation, which is 3.28 inches below normal.

Minor rises in rivers are expected but flooding concerns are low due to the long duration of the event.

Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.

The normal high fo St. Cloud this time of the year is about 59 degrees. On Friday we are expected to stay in the 40s for highs.

Cool and dry conditions are expected for the start of next week.

