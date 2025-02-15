Much of Minnesota Receives Light Blanket of Snow Friday

UNDATED (WJON News) -- A light blanket of snow fell across much of Minnesota Friday.

Brainerd finished with three inches of new snow while much of the area received less than two inches.

St. Cloud officially had 1.6 inches of snow, Buffalo had 1.9 inches and Princeton had a total of 1.5 inches.

Areas to the North and East had more snow with Tamarack picking up 3.9 inches, Duluth with 4.7 inches, and Fond Du Lac with 5.1 inches of new snow.

Next up is an Extreme Cold Watch which goes into effect late Sunday night and continues through Monday morning.

The Watch includes Stearns and Benton Counties and could bring wind chills from 35 to 45 degrees below zero as temperatures drop to 15 to 25 degrees below zero.

Dangerously cold wind chills could return Monday night and Tuesday night.

