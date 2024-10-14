Much of Minnesota In Freeze Warning Tuesday

Much of Minnesota In Freeze Warning Tuesday

Getty Images

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service has issued another Freeze Warning for a large portion of Minnesota, including Stearns County.

The warning will be in effect from 1:00 a.m. until 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

Sub-freezing temperatures in the mid to upper 20s are expected.

Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, and other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

To prevent outdoor water pipes and irrigation systems from freezing; wrap or drain or allow them to drip slowly.

 

READ RELATED ARTICLES

Former President Donald Trump Holds Rally In St. Cloud

2024 Republican Presidential Candidate and former President Donald Trump held a rally at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center on the St. Cloud State University campus on July 27, 2024. Check out photos from his visit.
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News, State/Regional News

More From AM 1240 WJON