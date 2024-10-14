Much of Minnesota In Freeze Warning Tuesday

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service has issued another Freeze Warning for a large portion of Minnesota, including Stearns County.

The warning will be in effect from 1:00 a.m. until 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

Sub-freezing temperatures in the mid to upper 20s are expected.

Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, and other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

To prevent outdoor water pipes and irrigation systems from freezing; wrap or drain or allow them to drip slowly.

