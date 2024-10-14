Much of Minnesota In Freeze Warning Tuesday
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service has issued another Freeze Warning for a large portion of Minnesota, including Stearns County.
The warning will be in effect from 1:00 a.m. until 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday.
Sub-freezing temperatures in the mid to upper 20s are expected.
Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, and other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Get our free mobile app
To prevent outdoor water pipes and irrigation systems from freezing; wrap or drain or allow them to drip slowly.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Jake Anderson Running for St. Cloud Mayor
- Mike Conway Running for St. Cloud Mayor
- Nick Sauer Running for Sauk Rapids Mayor
- Jason Ellering Running for Sauk Rapids Mayor
- Anderson Family Donates $20 Million to Bethel University
- Trump Rally in St. Cloud Has Big Price Tag
Former President Donald Trump Holds Rally In St. Cloud
2024 Republican Presidential Candidate and former President Donald Trump held a rally at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center on the St. Cloud State University campus on July 27, 2024. Check out photos from his visit.