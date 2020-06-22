MSHSL To Host Officiating Forum Tuesday [PODCAST]

The Minnesota State High School League will host a forum Tuesday night in an effort to recruit officials. The forum is set for Tuesday, June 23rd at 6 p.m. on Zoom.

Jason Nickleby, MSHSL coordinator of officials, joined WJON's "Hang Up and Listen" Monday to discuss the forum and the need for officials.

In the conversation, Nickleby describes the official shortage and how long the need has existed, the benefits of becoming an official, the level of knowledge needed to be successful, the different sports that currently have a need and more.

More information about the forum can be found HERE.