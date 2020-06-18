State High School League To Hold Official Recruiting Forum

SARTELL -- It's no secret there has been a lack of high school officials and the Minnesota State High School League is hoping to change that.

The organization is holding an online recruiting forum next week to attract new young officials.

Ryan Hauge is the Activities Director for Sartell-St. Stephen. He says there is a stigma right now over becoming an official, which they hope this this event will help break.

You know the times an official jokes with a kid, that's not reported on. But we do talk about when they get verbally assaulted.

He says participants will hear from multiple speakers talking about the ins and outs of becoming a high school official.

The events keynote speaker will be the St. Cloud area's most well known official Mike Spainer.

Mike is going to talk about the benefits and what it's like to have a career in officiating. I think someone with his name recognition will get more people to show up, hear what he has to say, and take the next step.

The event will take place via Zoom from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and you're asked to register in advance.

Any student, parent or sport enthusiast across the state interested in learning more about officiating is asked to register in advance.