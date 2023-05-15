MPCA Issues Air Quality Alert

UNDATED (WJON News) - The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MCPA) has issued an air quality alert for Tuesday.

A bank of smoke from wildfires in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan is moving east across Ontario.

The MPCA says a cold front is expected to pull the smoke south beginning Tuesday morning and could push the smoke as far south as Mille Lacs and Alexandria by Tuesday afternoon and linger throughout the day.

Sensitive groups should avoid prolonged time outdoors. The MPCA says:

Sensitive groups include:

People who have asthma or other breathing conditions like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

People who have heart disease, high blood pressure, or diabetes

Pregnant people

Children and older adults

People with increased exposure include:

People of all ages who do longer or more vigorous physical activity outdoors

People who work outdoors, especially workers who do heavy manual labor

People who exercise or play sports outdoors, including children

People who don’t have air conditioning and need to keep windows open to stay cool

People in housing not tight enough to keep unhealthy air out, or who do not have permanent shelter.

